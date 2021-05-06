Left Menu

Will put view on poll debacle later, now it is time to work together to save lives, says Sibal

Days after Assembly poll results in the four states and a Union Territory, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal said the party's performances must be looked into as it could not secure a single seat in West Bengal and also failed in Assam and Kerala.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 12:57 IST
Will put view on poll debacle later, now it is time to work together to save lives, says Sibal
Congress leader Kapil Sibal . Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma Days after Assembly poll results in the four states and a Union Territory, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal said the party's performances must be looked into as it could not secure a single seat in West Bengal and also failed in Assam and Kerala.

"Congress has not performed well in the recently held Assembly polls. It failed in Assam and Kerela. The party could not secure a single seat in West Bengal," said Sibal while speaking to ANI. "Now when voices are being raised from the party, this debacle should be looked into," the leader added.

The former Union Minister further said he will not comment further on the issue of Congress' performance and will speak on the issue at the appropriate time. "We'll present our views. Today everyone from all parties should work together to save people's lives amid COVID-19," he added.

Targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the COVID-19 situation in the country, he said that PM should say that we will win this struggle against the pandemic, adding that elections are a different matter but this is a battle of life and death. Sibal, who was part of the rebel G-23 camp in the Congress, that had asked for an organisational revamp in a letter to Sonia Gandhi last August, said the latest poll results were a matter of concern but dealing with the pandemic was a priority.

He and other leaders from the G-23 like Manish Tiwari, Gulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bengal. When questioned why Congress leaders are calling Mamata "Jhansi ki Rani", he said, "When PM won 2019 polls, I congratulated him, could not have called him Jhansi ki Rani, he was Goliath. We must congratulate leaders who win. Centre did everything and Election Commission helped. Despite that, if Mamata ji gets 2/3rd majority, she should be called Jhansi ki Rani."

Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 213 seats in the just concluded West Bengal assembly elections. Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Swedish FA asks government to allow more fans at women's CL final

The Swedish Football Association SvFF has pleaded with the countrys sports minister Amanda Lind and its public health agency to allow 500 fans to attend the Womens Champions League final between Chelsea and Barcelona in Gothenburg on May 16...

UN forum examines how to make science and technology work better for all

The Multi-Stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation for the Sustainable Development Goals STI Forum aims to identify gaps and promote partnerships in efforts to achieve a greener world by 2030.In remarks to the forum, the UN S...

UN report sounds alarm on acute global shortage of midwives

The 2021 State of the Worlds Midwifery report, launched on Wednesday by the UN Population Fund UNFPA, the UN World Health Organization WHO and the International Confederation of Midwives, said that fully resourcing midwife-delivered care by...

Liberia suspends import tariff on rice to bring down prices

On Monday, Liberian President George Manneh Weah issued Executive Order 105, which announced the suspension of the tariff on rice imports, according to a report by the Liberian News Agency. The Executive Mansion in Monrovia mentioned that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021