Four-member MHA team arrives in Kolkata to assess post-poll violence

A four-member team, deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, arrived in Kolkata on Thursday to assess the ground situation amid the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 06-05-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 13:07 IST
Delegations reach in West Bengal's Kolkata on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A four-member team, deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, arrived in Kolkata on Thursday to assess the ground situation amid the post-poll violence in West Bengal. The MHA has deputed a four-member team, led by an Additional Secretary level official including a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official, to visit the ground reality.

Additional Secretary Home Ministry Govind Mohan, Additional Secretary Education Ministry Vinit Joshi, Joint Director of Intelligence Bureau Janardan Singh and IB Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) IB, Nalin are among the team. On Wednesday, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary reminding him of the letter written on May 3 to check the post-poll violence and also to provide a report on the incidents.

Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is denying the allegations. (ANI)

