Left Menu

'Oxygen produced in Karnataka should be reserved for our state': Former CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the oxygen produced in the state should be reserved for the state only, amid the acute oxygen crisis faced by the country due to the rampant surge in coronavirus cases.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-05-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 13:18 IST
'Oxygen produced in Karnataka should be reserved for our state': Former CM Siddaramaiah
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the oxygen produced in the state should be reserved for the state only, amid the acute oxygen crisis faced by the country due to the rampant surge in coronavirus cases. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader claimed that Karnataka's allocated oxygen quota by the central government is less than 50 per cent of the state's demand.

He tweeted, "Oxygen produced in Karnataka should be reserved for our state only. The allocated oxygen share for Karnataka is less than 50 per cent of the actual demand." Siddaramaiah also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the oxygen supply to the state and said, "I urge PM to increase the supply of oxygen based on the actual demand."

The government of Karnataka on Wednesday set up a Commission of Inquiry to probe into the death of 24 patients at a district hospital in Chamarajanagar reportedly due to a shortage of oxygen earlier on Monday. Praising the state government's decision, Siddaramaiah tweeted, "I welcome the decision taken for the judicial investigation regarding Chamarajanagar hospital Oxygen shortage incident. Guilty should be punished."

Highlighting the death of four people at SNR Hospital, Kolar also due to oxygen shortage, Siddaramaiah said, "I also urge the government to initiate a judicial investigation regarding the deaths reported in Kolar, Bengaluru, etc due to Oxygen shortage." As the country witnesses a massive rise in coronavirus cases, several reports of patients' death have surfaced due to the shortage of oxygen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID protocol violation: 480 CSI priests booked in Kerala

Idukki Ker, May 6 PTI As many as 480 priests belonging to the Church of South India CSI in Kerala, a prominent denomination, have been booked for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols by organising and participating in a retreat at Munnar ...

PHDCCI calls for stimulus package to support economy as COVID cases spike

Industry chamber PHDCCI on Thursday suggested the government to announce a substantial stimulus package including banning steel exports to China, to support economic growth amid the re-emergence of COVID-19 cases.It has submitted 17 recomme...

Soccer-Swedish FA asks government to allow more fans at women's CL final

The Swedish Football Association SvFF has pleaded with the countrys sports minister Amanda Lind and its public health agency to allow 500 fans to attend the Womens Champions League final between Chelsea and Barcelona in Gothenburg on May 16...

UN forum examines how to make science and technology work better for all

The Multi-Stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation for the Sustainable Development Goals STI Forum aims to identify gaps and promote partnerships in efforts to achieve a greener world by 2030.In remarks to the forum, the UN S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021