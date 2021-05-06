Left Menu

Maha Governor condoles death of RLD leader Ajit Singh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 13:19 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday condoled the death of Rashtriya Lok Dal president and former Union Minister Ajit Singh.

Singh (82) died of COVID-19 at a Gurgaon hospital in the morning hours, his family said.

In a condolence message, the governor said, ''I was deeply saddened to know about the demise of Ajit Singh. He played an important role in the national politics and in the politics of Uttar Pradesh for a long time.'' As a member of parliament, Singh always lent his voice to raise the problems of farmers, Koshyari said.

''I pray for eternal peace to the departed soul and convey my condolences to the members of the bereaved family,'' he said.

Singh, the son of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, had tested positive for COVID-19 infection on April 20, the family said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

