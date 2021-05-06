Left Menu

Pak PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-05-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 13:26 IST
Pak PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia on Friday during which he will discuss all areas of bilateral cooperation with the Kingdom's top leadership, as the two nations work to rebuild ties after recent setbacks.

He has been invited by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. The Foreign Minister and other members of the Cabinet will be part of his delegation, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

The Prime Minister’s consultations with the Saudi leadership will cover all areas of bilateral cooperation including economic, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce, and welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom.

“Several bilateral agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit,” according to the FO.

Khan will also meet the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the Secretary-General of the World Muslim League, Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support. Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis.

Regular high-level bilateral visits continue to play a pivotal role in providing impetus to the fraternal ties and close cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, according to the FO.

But the ties have come under periodic stain due to different reasons since 2015 when Pakistan refused to send troops for the Saudi war in Yemen.

Pakistan is also believed to be not happy with the budding ties between Saudi Arabia and India.

The difference came to open when Pakistan had to pull out of a summit of Muslim leaders in Malaysia in 2019 as Saudi Arabia was not part of it and saw it as an effort to create a rival group of non-Arab Muslim countries.

Pakistan also returned USD 3 billion to Saudi Arabia after the summit fiasco. Foreign minister Mahmood Qureshi had criticised the Saudi Kingdom for failing to call a meeting of OIC foreign ministers on the Kashmir issue.

However, efforts were being made to stitch the differences and put the relationship back on track.

The breakthrough came when Bin Salman in March called Khan over the telephone and invited him for a visit.

Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa who is believed to have played a role in rebuilding mutual trust already reached Riyadh on Tuesday to ensure that the visit of Prime Minister Khan will be a smooth one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID protocol violation: 480 CSI priests booked in Kerala

Idukki Ker, May 6 PTI As many as 480 priests belonging to the Church of South India CSI in Kerala, a prominent denomination, have been booked for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols by organising and participating in a retreat at Munnar ...

PHDCCI calls for stimulus package to support economy as COVID cases spike

Industry chamber PHDCCI on Thursday suggested the government to announce a substantial stimulus package including banning steel exports to China, to support economic growth amid the re-emergence of COVID-19 cases.It has submitted 17 recomme...

Soccer-Swedish FA asks government to allow more fans at women's CL final

The Swedish Football Association SvFF has pleaded with the countrys sports minister Amanda Lind and its public health agency to allow 500 fans to attend the Womens Champions League final between Chelsea and Barcelona in Gothenburg on May 16...

UN forum examines how to make science and technology work better for all

The Multi-Stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation for the Sustainable Development Goals STI Forum aims to identify gaps and promote partnerships in efforts to achieve a greener world by 2030.In remarks to the forum, the UN S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021