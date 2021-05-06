Left Menu

Sterling waits for BoE decision on slowing emergency support

Any referendum is likely to be years away, however, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to block any vote, and most currency analysts say the impact on the pound is unlikely to be meaningful for some time. Sterling was down marginally by 0815 GMT at $1.3905 after 0.2% versus the euro at 86.495 pence.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:03 IST
Sterling waits for BoE decision on slowing emergency support
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling hovered around the $1.39 mark as traders waited for a Bank of England policy meeting later on Thursday where the central bank will say the British economy is rebounding strongly and that it might begin to slow its bond-buying. The BoE will announce its latest economic forecasts at 1100 GMT when it is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate and its bond-buying program unchanged, for now, but could announce that it is slowing the pace at which its buys bonds.

Slowing that pace would represent a moderate step towards the moment when the BoE begins to reverse its emergency stimulus. Most economists polled by Reuters last month penciled in a first-rate hike only in 2023. Britain's relatively successful COVID-19 vaccine rollout has allowed the economy to reopen faster than many had expected and with consumers and businesses stocked up on cash saved during the pandemic the BoE will point to a much stronger economic recovery this year than it had previously anticipated.

"The BoE should deliver a series of upgrades to its economic forecasts today and this encouraging outlook suggests the Bank may announce QE (quantitative easing) tapering. While this should come as no surprise, on the margin it should be GBP positive, particularly after the tough month of April for sterling," ING analysts said in a note. Some analysts reckon the BoE will follow the U.S. Federal Reserve and back away from too much talk of tapering its stimulus extended last year.

"It's sure that the taper talk will need to happen at some point in the foreseeable future, but some British policymakers will ask for patience until we see the British economic recovery on the right track before taking concrete action," said Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya. ELECTIONS

Thursday, dubbed 'Super Thursday', is a big electoral day for Britain, with voting in the Scottish and Welsh devolved parliaments as well as a clutch of local English council seats and a closely-watched parliamentary by-election in England's northeast. Of most interest to sterling, traders is the Scottish election, where the pro-independence ruling Scottish National Party has vowed to call another referendum on breaking away from the United Kingdom if it wins a majority of seats.

Polls put the SNP significantly ahead of rivals but it could fall short of an outright majority. Any referendum is likely to be years away, however, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to block any vote, and most currency analysts say the impact on the pound is unlikely to be meaningful for some time.

Sterling was down marginally by 0815 GMT at $1.3905 after 0.2% versus the euro at 86.495 pence. After rallying in the first quarter to a nearly three-year high above $1.42, the pound has since struggled but remains up 1.8% versus the dollar in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre makes it mandatory for disability certificates to be issued online

In a relief for people with disabilities, the Central government has now made it mandatory for disability certificates to be issued online.The Ministry of Social justice and empowerment has issued a gazette notification for this on Monday. ...

5 companies of police force deployed to implement strict lockdown: Bihar Additional DGP

We have given five companies of police force to Bihars capital to implement the lockdown strictly to curb the COVID-19 infection across the state, said Additional Director General of Police, Jitendra Kumar on Thursday. We have given five co...

WPP partners with Microsoft on Cloud Studio to transform creative content production

British advertising firm WPP and Microsofthave joined forces to transform creative content production via Cloud Studio, a new cloud platform developed on Azure that allows creative teams from across WPPs global network to produce campaigns ...

COVID protocol violation: 480 CSI priests booked in Kerala

Idukki Ker, May 6 PTI As many as 480 priests belonging to the Church of South India CSI in Kerala, a prominent denomination, have been booked for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols by organising and participating in a retreat at Munnar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021