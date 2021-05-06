Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:12 IST
MHA asks WB governor for report on law and order in state

The Union Home Ministry has asked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to give a report on the law and order situation in the state, particularly the violence that took place following the election results last weekend, officials said on Thursday.

The Home Ministry had earlier asked the state government to submit a report but has not yet received it, the officials said. The governor has been asked to assess the situation and submit his report to the ministry at the earliest.

The ministry has formed a four-member, headed by an additional secretary ranked officer, to investigate the post-poll violence.

The BJP claims six of its workers were killed by TMC supporters, a charge denied by the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

