Left Menu

Lalu Yadav to chair virtual meeting with RJD MLAs, review COVID situation in Bihar

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav will chair a virtual meeting with party MLAs on May 9 to discuss the COVID situation in the state.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:54 IST
Lalu Yadav to chair virtual meeting with RJD MLAs, review COVID situation in Bihar
Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav will chair a virtual meeting with party MLAs on May 9 to discuss the COVID situation in the state. The meeting will also be attended by the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav.

According to an official statement, the legislators will discuss the ravaging surge of coronavirus cases in Bihar at the meeting. Tejashwi Yadav will be reviewing the health facilities being provided to COVID infected patients in various districts of the state, it added. The party has also directed its MLAs to assist people in their respective areas, the statement added.

The meeting comes days after Lalu Yadav was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court. The RJD chief was convicted in the case of fraudulent withdrawal from Dumka Treasury, one of the cases related to the fodder scam, and served three years in Birsa Munda jail.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as he was undergoing medical treatment even when he was in custody and remained there days after he was granted bail on April 17. For the better arrangement of the health care facilities in all districts of Bihar, Tejashwi along with other party MLAs have recommended using MLA funds, read the official statement to the press.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Bihar has 1,13,480 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nationwide lockdown only option left to check COVID-19, says Gehlot

Endorsing Congress leader Rahul Gandhis call for a nationwide lockdown, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said it can help in breaking the chain of COVID-19 if planned properly.There is already a shortage of oxygen, medicine...

Delhi needs 700 metric tonnes of oxygen daily till second COVID wave subsides: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi needs 700 metric tonnes of oxygen daily till second COVID wave subsides CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Maha ATS seizes over 7 kg uranium worth Rs 21.3 cr; 2 arrested

The Maharashtra ATS has seized over seven kg of natural uranium worth about Rs 21.30 crore and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said on Thursday.The substance is highly radioactive and dangerous to human life, the ATS of...

US survey finds fear of losing health insurance keeps 1 in 6 workers in their jobs

One out of every six adult workers 16 percent in the United States are staying in jobs they might otherwise leave out of fear of losing their employer-sponsored health insurance, according to a new West Health-Gallup survey of more than 3,8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021