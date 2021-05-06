Left Menu

Punjab CM, SAD chief condole death of RLD leader Ajit Singh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:08 IST
Punjab CM, SAD chief condole death of RLD leader Ajit Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday condoled the demise of former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Chaudhary Ajit Singh.

Ajit Singh, 82, passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning battling COVID-19, his family said.

In a condolence message, the Punjab chief minister described Ajit Singh as a ''messiah of farmers'', who always played a proactive role in championing the cause of peasantry.

''His enormous contribution towards the farmers' welfare would be ever remembered by one and all,'' said Amarinder Singh.

With the death of Ajit Singh, a void has been created in the arena of national politics, which was difficult to be filled, the CM added.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal in a tweet said, ''Saddened to hear about the demise of RLD chief & former union minister Ch. Ajit Singh Ji. A champion of farmer's rights, Chaudhary Sahib fought various battles for the welfare of country's 'annadata'. My condolences to @jayantrld, family & followers.'' A prominent farmer leader and the son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Ajit Singh was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on April 20, his family said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nationwide lockdown only option left to check COVID-19, says Gehlot

Endorsing Congress leader Rahul Gandhis call for a nationwide lockdown, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said it can help in breaking the chain of COVID-19 if planned properly.There is already a shortage of oxygen, medicine...

Delhi needs 700 metric tonnes of oxygen daily till second COVID wave subsides: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi needs 700 metric tonnes of oxygen daily till second COVID wave subsides CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Maha ATS seizes over 7 kg uranium worth Rs 21.3 cr; 2 arrested

The Maharashtra ATS has seized over seven kg of natural uranium worth about Rs 21.30 crore and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said on Thursday.The substance is highly radioactive and dangerous to human life, the ATS of...

US survey finds fear of losing health insurance keeps 1 in 6 workers in their jobs

One out of every six adult workers 16 percent in the United States are staying in jobs they might otherwise leave out of fear of losing their employer-sponsored health insurance, according to a new West Health-Gallup survey of more than 3,8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021