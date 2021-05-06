Punjab CM, SAD chief condole death of RLD leader Ajit Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday condoled the demise of former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Chaudhary Ajit Singh.

Ajit Singh, 82, passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning battling COVID-19, his family said.

In a condolence message, the Punjab chief minister described Ajit Singh as a ''messiah of farmers'', who always played a proactive role in championing the cause of peasantry.

''His enormous contribution towards the farmers' welfare would be ever remembered by one and all,'' said Amarinder Singh.

With the death of Ajit Singh, a void has been created in the arena of national politics, which was difficult to be filled, the CM added.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal in a tweet said, ''Saddened to hear about the demise of RLD chief & former union minister Ch. Ajit Singh Ji. A champion of farmer's rights, Chaudhary Sahib fought various battles for the welfare of country's 'annadata'. My condolences to @jayantrld, family & followers.'' A prominent farmer leader and the son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Ajit Singh was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on April 20, his family said in a statement.

