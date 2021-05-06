Left Menu

Punjab, Haryana CMs, SAD chief condole death of RLD leader Ajit Singh

06-05-2021
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal condoled the demise of former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Chaudhary Ajit Singh on Thursday.

Ajit Singh, 82, passed away at a hospital in Gurgaon battling COVID-19, his family said.

In a condolence message, the Punjab chief minister described Ajit Singh as a ''messiah of farmers'', who always played a proactive role in championing the cause of peasantry.

''His enormous contribution towards the farmers' welfare would be ever remembered by one and all,'' said Amarinder Singh.

With the death of Ajit Singh, a void has been created in the arena of national politics, which is difficult to be filled, the CM added.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Chaudhary Ajit Singh's demise is a great loss to the country and the farming community.

In a tweet, Khattar said the country has lost a great leader who always fought for the rights of farmers, labourers and the poor.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal in a tweet said, ''Saddened to hear about the demise of RLD chief & former union minister Ch. Ajit Singh Ji. A champion of farmer's rights, Chaudhary Sahib fought various battles for the welfare of country's 'annadata'. My condolences to @jayantrld, family & followers.'' Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state Congress chief Kumari Selja and Indian National Lok Dal senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala also condoled the demise of Ajit Singh.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said that he was extremely sad to hear the passing away of Chaudhary Ajit Singh.

''The farming community has lost a great champion of their cause at a time when his leadership is required the most,'' Jakhar said in a tweet.

Former Union Minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said ''Chaudhary Sahib will always be remembered for his dedication and commitment towards the farmers' cause''.

A prominent farmer leader and the son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Ajit Singh was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on April 20, his family said in a statement.

