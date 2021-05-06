Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:43 IST
Mamata announces compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for families of post-poll violence victims
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said 16 people have lost their lives in post-poll violence in the state, and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for their families.

Banerjee, during a press meet here, also said that her government will provide jobs of home guard to one family member each of all five persons killed in CAPF firing in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi area last month.

She further said that a CID team has initiated a probe into the incident of firing in Cooch Behar that took place when the voting exercise was underway for the fourth phase of assembly elections, on April 10.

''At least 16 persons - mostly from the BJP and the TMC and one of the Samyukta Morcha -- died in post-poll violence. We will pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to their family members. Our government will also provide jobs of home guard to the next of kin of Sitalkuchi victims,'' she said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, the CM said that the saffron party was yet to come to terms with people's mandate.

She accused central leaders of inciting violence in the state.

''Not even 24 hours have passed since I was sworn-in as the CM, and letters, a central team have started arriving.

This is because the BJP has not yet reconciled to the mandate of common people. I will request the saffron party leaders to accept the mandate,'' she told reporters.

''Please allow us to focus on the COVID situation. We do not want to engage in any squabble,'' she added.

A four-member fact-finding team of the Union Home Ministry, tasked with looking into reasons for the post-poll violence in Bengal, arrived in the state on Thursday.

