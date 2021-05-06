Left Menu

Telangana CM condoles Ajit Singh's death

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:59 IST
Hyderabad, May 6 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday condoled the death of former Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal President Ajit Singh.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister said Ajit Singh who worked as cabinet minister several times had continued the proud legacy of his father Chaudhary Charan Singh and became known as the farmers' leader in the country.

KCR recalled that Ajit Singh had extended his wholehearted support to the separate Telangana statehood movement and the political process for carving out a separate state.

He said the people of Telangana would always remember those who extended their support to the aspirations of Telangana people.

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family, it said.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI

