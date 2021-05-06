Left Menu

PM Modi did not respond to my letter over free COVID-19 vaccination, alleges Mamata

In a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she has not received any reply from the Prime Minister over her letter regarding the free COVID-19 vaccination for all citizens.

ANI | Howrah (West Bengal) | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:59 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she has not received any reply from the Prime Minister over her letter regarding the free COVID-19 vaccination for all citizens. "I have not got any reply till now from PM Modi over the issue of free vaccination. He must be busy," Mamata said.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had written to the Prime Minister requesting free COVID vaccination for all citizens. Mamata also questioned the Prime Minister regarding the PM care fund.

"Why are they not allotting Rs 30,000 crores for vaccines when they are making new Parliament and statues, spending Rs 20,000. Where is the PM CARES Fund? Why are they risking the lives of young people? Their leaders should visit COVID hospitals, instead of going places. Their leaders are coming and spreading COVID," Mamata said. The West Bengal CM also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not accepting the results of the West Bengal Assembly polls.

"BJP leaders are roaming around, they are provoking. It is not even 24 hours of the new government, they are sending letters, teams and leaders are coming. They are actually not ready to accept the mandate. I request them to accept people's mandate," Mamata said. This came after a four-member team, deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, arrived in Kolkata on Thursday to assess the ground situation amid the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Banerjee also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for those who died in the post-poll violence. Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2. The BJP alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is denying the allegations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

