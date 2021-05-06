Left Menu

Shocked by Centre moving SC against HC order to hike oxygen supply to Karna: Cong

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 17:29 IST
The opposition Congress expressed ''shock'' over the Centre on Thursday moving the Supreme Court against an order of the Karnataka High Court order asking it to increase daily liquid medical oxygen (LMO) allocation for the State from the present 965 MT to 1200 MT for treating COVID-19 patients.

Projected demand in Karnataka is 1,471 MT but Central allocation is only 865 MT, President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee D K Shivakumar claimed, and said he was ''shocked'' by the Centre's move in the apex court.

''Will CM @BSYBJP & BJP MPs remain mute spectators when people are dying of Oxygen shortage?'' he tweeted.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the State is being supplied 965 MT LMO presently and the order needed to be stayed urgently.PTI RS BN BALA BN BALA

