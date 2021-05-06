Ukraine: Putin, Biden meeting would not decide anything without taking into account Ukraine's interests

Ukraine: Putin, Biden meeting would not decide anything without taking into account Ukraine's interestsReuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 17:33 IST
Washington assured Ukraine on Thursday that Kyiv's interests will be taken into account during a meeting between the American and Russian Presidents, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
"I am absolutely sure that the meeting between (Joe) Biden and (Vladimir) Putin, if held, will be held in the interests of Ukraine," Kuleba told Interfax Ukraine news agency.
"Moreover, we have already received assurances from our American partners that they will not decide anything regarding Ukraine without taking into account our interests."
