Sachin Pilot for free COVID vaccination to all

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday once again questioned the determination of the rates of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

During his visit to his assembly constituency Tonk, Pilot told reporters that there should be no different rates of the same vaccine and Government of India should control it.

''When the prices of cement, steel or air fares can be controlled, why the rates of the life-saving vaccine cannot be controlled?'' he asked.

''Everyone should be vaccinated for free,'' Pilot said.

The former deputy CM said different rates for the same vaccine ''have no logic'' and the company should earn profit from other medicines instead of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pilot said there is a crisis of oxygen all over and the government should make the system of allotting the oxygen transparent.

He also called upon the people to follow all protocols for staying safe from the coronavirus infection.

