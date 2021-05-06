Somalia restoring diplomatic ties with Kenya after nearly six months

Somalia restoring diplomatic ties with Kenya after nearly six monthsReuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:18 IST
Somalia said on Thursday it was restoring diplomatic ties with neighbouring Kenya after it cut relations in December accusing Nairobi of meddling in politics.
"Now diplomatic relations are restored," Abdirahman Yusuf, deputy information minister, told a news conference in Mogadishu, saying Qatar had helped in the process. There was no immediate comment from the Kenyan government, though State House in Nairobi tweeted on Thurday afternoon that President Uhuru Kenyatta met with Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar and "received a special message from him."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
