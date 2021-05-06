Left Menu

Have been asked to meet BJP top leadership in Delhi: Tathagata Roy after row over tweets

On the migroblogging site, he also wrote, In the depths of my frustration I think of my icons Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:23 IST
Have been asked to meet BJP top leadership in Delhi: Tathagata Roy after row over tweets

BJP leader Tathagata Roy on Thursday said his party's top brass has called him to Delhi at the earliest, a day after he criticised some of the measures taken by the saffron camp's decision-makers ahead of the assembly elections.

The BJP pocketed just 77 seats in the just-concluded Bengal polls, with the TMC having bagged 213 constituencies.

The saffron party had set a target of winning over 200 seats.

Taking to Twitter, the former governor of two northeastern states -- Tripura and Meghalaya -- said, ''I have been asked by the party's topmost leadership to come to Delhi ASAP.

On the migroblogging site, he also wrote, ''In the depths of my frustration I think of my icons Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay. How they had suffered and compared to that what is my suffering!.....Such thoughts, such suffering will not go in vain. Never!'' In a no-holds-barred diatribe aimed at state BJP minders and the Bengal unit chief, he further tweeted, ''Kailash-Dilip-Shiv-Arvind (KDSA) foursome have dragged the names of our respected Prime Minister and Home Minister through mud and have sullied the name of the biggest political party in the world. Sitting atop Agarwal Bhavan of Hastings (W Bengal BJP's election headquarters).'' On Tuesday, Roy, known for his controversial remarks and tweets, had said that three new female entrants in the BJP from the tinsel town, who got defeated by big margins, are ''politically stupid'', raising several eyebrows.

''What great qualities were these women possessed of? Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dilip Ghosh & Co must answer (sic),'' he had tweeted.

Reacting strongly to Roy's jibe at his industry colleagues, Kanchan Mallick, an actor who fought on a TMC ticket and won the Uttarpara seat, ''It is insulting for them even though they belong to my rival party,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

