Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. schools turn focus to mental health of students reeling from pandemic

As COVID-19 upended education during the past year, Pennsylvania middle school teacher Jennifer Lundberg often began her English lessons gauging the mental wellbeing of her students. Sometimes, she would turn the lights off and dedicate a few minutes of in-person class to walking the kids through exercises that asked them to identify stressors they were experiencing.

Biden administration blocks Trump-era rule affecting gig workers

The Biden administration on Wednesday blocked a Trump-era rule that would have made it easier to classify gig workers who work for companies like Uber and Lyft as independent contractors instead of employees, signaling a potential policy shift toward greater worker protections. Shares of companies that employ gig labor such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash immediately pared gains. At 2.15 p.m. ET (1815 GMT) Uber shares traded down 3.2%, Lyft was down 5.8% and DoorDash fell 5%.

Atlanta forced to reinstate policeman charged with killing Black man

The city of Atlanta on Wednesday reinstated a police officer fired over the fatal shooting of a Black man last year after an oversight board ruled that he was terminated without due process. The Atlanta Civil Service Board said the city failed to follow its own procedures when Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms dismissed Garrett Rolfe, who is white, without a hearing. He shot Rayshard Brooks, 27, in the back in June outside a Wendy's restaurant.

U.S. backs giving poorer countries access to COVID-19 vaccine patents, reversing stance

President Joe Biden on Wednesday threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and more than 100 other countries, but angering pharmaceutical companies. Biden voiced his support for a waiver - a sharp reversal of the previous U.S. position - in remarks to reporters, followed swiftly by a statement from his top trade negotiator, Katherine Tai, who backed negotiations at the World Trade Organization.

Facebook has six months to determine if Trump returns

Facebook Inc's oversight board on Wednesday upheld the company's suspension of former U.S. President Donald Trump but said the company was wrong to make the suspension indefinite and gave it six months to determine a "proportionate response." Trump called the decision and his banning across tech platforms "a total disgrace" and said the companies would "pay a political price."

Factbox: Five takeaways from Facebook oversight board's Trump case

Facebook's oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, has ruled Facebook was right to bar former U.S. President Donald Trump after the Jan 6. riot but wrong in placing an indefinite suspension. Here are five takeaways from the board's case decision:

Biden to visit storm-battered Louisiana to tout infrastructure spending

President Joe Biden on Thursday will visit the Gulf Coast state of Louisiana, which has backed Republicans in U.S. elections for the past two decades, to tout his plans to invest in water and storm projects in cities that have been battered by hurricanes. Biden, a Democrat, will visit both the decidedly liberal-leaning city of New Orleans, still scarred https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-housing-neworleans/new-orleans-renters-face-toxic-mix-of-crumbling-homes-weak-rights-eviction-worries-idUSKBN25K1T0 15 years after Hurricane Katrina, and deeply conservative Lake Charles, a city of 77,000 with a major refinery and petrochemical plants, which was slammed by Hurricanes Laura and Delta last year.

In Trump's crosshairs, Cheney says Republicans 'at a turning point'

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney warned on Wednesday that her Republican Party is "at a turning point" as it prepares to try to remove her from leadership for rejecting former President Donald Trump's false claims the election was stolen from him. The No. 3 House Republican's warning came in an opinion column published in the Washington Post as top members of her party, including Trump and No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise, publicly endorsed Representative Elise Stefanik for Cheney's job as chair of the party's conference. A vote could come as early as next Wednesday.

Baseball lifts San Diego's spirits. Can it revive a pandemic-stricken U.S. economy?

It was Saturday night in downtown San Diego, and J Street near the Petco Park baseball stadium was bustling. Fans of the hometown Padres, many decked out in team gear, packed the bars and restaurants with more waiting in line and happy to do so after a year of pandemic lockdown.

Judge puts hold on ruling voiding U.S. moratorium on evicting renters

A federal judge on Wednesday threw out the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's nationwide moratorium on evictions but agreed to put a temporary hold on her ruling as the government seeks to reverse the decision on appeal. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said that although there was "no doubt" Congress intended to empower the CDC to combat COVID-19 through a range of measures such as quarantines, a moratorium on residential evictions was not among them. The ruling was a setback for millions of Americans who have fallen behind on rent payments during the pandemic.

