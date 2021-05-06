Left Menu

Post-poll violence continues unabated, Mamata's governance away from constitutional prescriptions: Bengal Governor

A day after Mamata Banerjee took oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said post-poll violence and vandalism continue unabated in the state and added that the Trinamool Congress' supremo governance is away from constitutional prescriptions.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:59 IST
West Bnegal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

A day after Mamata Banerjee took oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said post-poll violence and vandalism continue unabated in the state and added that the Trinamool Congress' supremo governance is away from constitutional prescriptions. Dhankhar also condemned the attack on Union Minister V Muraleedharan's car in West Bengal's Panchkhudi, earlier today.

"Another sleepless night with reports of rampant post-poll violence continually pouring. Ashamed of such anarchy and lawlessness @MamataOfficial. In the morning another shocker from print media! All is well? How can this be? And today Central Minister attacked," Dhankhar tweeted. Dhankhar also alleged the Home Ministry of state is not reporting him over the post-poll violence.

"Governance @MamataOfficial away from constitutional prescriptions. Post-poll violence and vandalism continue unabated. ACS @HomeBengal has not even sent reports sought by me 2 days ago and sitting ones from @WBPolic @KolkataPolice. Silence of Fourth Pillar of Democracy baffling," the Governor said in another tweet. Muraleedharan took to Twitter to allege that the attack was perpetrated by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons.

"TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, broken windows, attacked personal staff. Cutting short my trip," tweeted Muraleedharan. Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the TMC is denying the allegations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

