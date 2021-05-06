Gujarat BJP protests against Mamata Banerjee, TMC

The Gujarat BJP on Thursday held protests against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamool Congress over alleged attacks on BJP workers in that state after Assembly elections.

In Ahmedabad, Rajya Sabha member Narhari Amin and state BJP general secretary Pradeepsinh Vaghela were among those who took part in demonstrations.

Gujarat Municipal Finance Board Chairman Dhansukh Bhanderi led a sit-in in Rajkot city while local Mayor Hemali Boghawala joined in the protest in Surat.

Vaghela, who had campaigned in West Bengal, alleged that 11 BJP workers were killed there after the elections.

''In Gujarat, the BJP has been in power for the last 25 years. But we never attacked anyone from opposition Congress,'' Vaghela told reporters.

He also alleged that the TMC was getting support from ''illegal Bangladeshi immigrants''.

Bhanderi said protests were held by following coronavirus guidelines and maintaining social distancing.

Banerjee ''is silently watching'' the violence in her state, he alleged.

