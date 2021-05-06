Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-05-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 20:00 IST
Stalin mourns Ajit Singh's demise

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister-designate and DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Ajit Singh, who passed away at a Gurgaon hospital battling Covid-19.

''I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ajit Singh, former Union Minister and president, Rashtriya Lok Dal,'' Stalin tweeted.

''On behalf of Tamil Nadu, I convey our condolences to Jayant Chaudhary (Singh's son), other family members and party cadres mourning the demise,'' he added.

The 82 year-old Singh, son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on April 20, the family said in a statement.

''Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji was diagnosed as COVID+ on the 20th April. He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning, the 6th of May, 2021,'' Jayant Chaudhary tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

