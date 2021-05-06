Funeral of Philipose Mar Chrysostom held with state honours

The funeral of former head of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church and the longest-serving bishop in India, Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom, was held here on Thursday with state honours.

The mortal remains were interred in the specially constructed tomb near to the St Thomas Mar Thoma Church in the evening.

The funeral service was led by Mar Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the Church headquarters and paid their last respects to the departed soul.

Mar Chrysostom, a centenarian, died on Wednesday due to age-related ailments.

He had celebrated his 104th birthday, a week ago, on April 27 while undergoing treatment at a Medical College Hospital here.PTI TGB BALA TGB BALA

