Failure of PM, zero strategy of Centre pushing India towards complete lockdown: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi had on Wednesday said that imposing a total lockdown is the only solution in the current situation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 20:18 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and zero strategy of the Centre is pushing the country towards a complete lockdown.

Gandhi said he was against a total lockdown and urged the government to provide a financial package for the poor.

''Last year's unplanned lockdown was a fatal attack on the people and that is why I am against a complete lockdown.

''But the prime minister's failure and zero strategy on part of the central government are pushing the country towards a complete lockdown,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

''In such a situation, it is essential to immediately provide a financial package and all kind of help to the poor people,'' he also said.

In an other tweet, Gandhi hit out at the government over the hike in petrol and diesel prices, saying elections are over and the loot has started again.

The Congress leader has been calling for a financial package for the poor and has asked the government to provide Rs 6,000 into their accounts to tide over the current crisis. Gandhi had on Wednesday said that imposing a total lockdown is the only solution in the current situation. India has seen a record number of 4.12 lakh cases and around 4,000 deaths in the last 24 hours and most states have imposed restrictions or imposed a lockdown.

