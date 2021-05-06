Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:39 IST
Alagiri greets brother Stalin

Expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri on Thursday congratulated his younger brother M K Stalin, who is set to assume office as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Alagiri spoke to his brother and conveyed his best wishes on Stalin leading the DMK to victory and on him being set to become the Chief Minister, party sources said.

Alagiri's son Durai Dayanidhi and daughter Kayalvizhi are likely to take part in the swearing-in cerermony on Friday at Raj Bhavan, sources added.

The development assumes significance in the wake of rivalry between the siblings that became well-known years ago. In 2014, Alagiri was expelled from DMK for anti-party activities.

In 2018, he had held a rally here following the death of DMK patriarch and his father M Karunanidhi and said he was not averse to accepting Stalin's leadership and apparently batted for his reinduction into the party.

Early this year, Alagiri had claimed that Stalin would never become the Chief Minister.

