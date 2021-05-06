Left Menu

Police: Maldives Speaker Mohamed Nasheed injured in blast

Maldives first democratically elected president and current Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed has been injured in a blast on Thursday near his home and was being treated in a hospital in the capital, police said.The police media unit text message did not give more details but said it has started investigations and urged the public to refrain from going to the blast area in the capital, Male.Nasheed, now 53, became the first democratically elected leader of the archipelago state after a 30-year autocratic rule.

PTI | Male | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:57 IST
Police: Maldives Speaker Mohamed Nasheed injured in blast

Maldives' first democratically elected president and current Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed has been injured in a blast on Thursday near his home and was being treated in a hospital in the capital, police said.

The police media unit text message did not give more details but said it has started investigations and urged the public to refrain from going to the blast area in the capital, Male.

Nasheed, now 53, became the first democratically elected leader of the archipelago state after a 30-year autocratic rule. He served as president from 2008 until 2012. Photos circulated in social media showed a ripped up motorcycle at the scene but it is still not clear whether the blast was an assassination attempt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sheriff: Army trainee arrested after hijacking school bus

An Army trainee has been arrested after authorities say he boarded a South Carolina school bus with a gun on Thursday and held the driver and elementary students hostage before letting them off the bus.During a news conference, Richland Cou...

Mexico reports 2,846 new coronavirus cases, 166 more deaths

Mexicos Health Ministry on Thursday reported 2,846 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 166 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,358,831 and fatalities to 218,173.Separate government data published in March sug...

UP: 15 PAC personnel injured as truck carrying them overturns on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Atleast 15 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary were injured on Thursday when the truck carrying them overturned on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, police said.The incident took place near Katha village, Circle of...

Noida gets IAF support to meet oxygen demand

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Thursday said the Indian Air Force IAF is helping the district with the movement of medical oxygen amid a growing demand for it due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.The administration said it has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021