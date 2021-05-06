Left Menu

Canada promises two Arctic ice breakers in pre-election job boost

The Canadian government on Thursday promised to build two Arctic ice breakers and create hundreds of jobs in two politically influential provinces that will help decide an election considered likely this year.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 23:50 IST
Canada promises two Arctic ice breakers in pre-election job boost

The Canadian government on Thursday promised to build two Arctic ice breakers and create hundreds of jobs in two politically influential provinces that will help decide an election considered likely this year. The ruling Liberals, citing the need to boost Canada's Arctic footprint as global warming opens up the region, said at least one ship would be ready by 2030 when Canada's sole existing ice breaker will be 62 years old.

"As northern waterways become more accessible, some countries are trying to encroach on our sovereignty by signaling their economic interest in a region that is rich in untapped natural resources," Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told a briefing. Russia and the United States are the other major Arctic players while an increasingly assertive China says the region is of strategic interest.

Ottawa says each ship will generate 300 jobs and create 2,500 other positions in various supply chains. One vessel will be built in Quebec and the other in British Columbia. The two provinces together account for 120 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons and are crucial to the fortunes of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who aides say is likely to call an election by end-2021.

Yves-Francois Blanchet, leader of the opposition Bloc Quebecois, dismissed the announcement as electoral politics. House leader Pablo Rodriguez, the Liberals' senior Quebec minister, said the party was not focused on a vote. "Let Mr Blanchet talk about politics and elections and we will concentrate on what's important," he told the briefing.

The ice breaker project has suffered many delays since the previous Conservative government unveiled it in 2008. Officials declined to give pricing details but said the cost of each ship would exceed the most recent estimate of C$1.3 billion ($1.1 billion), which was made in 2012.

($1 = 1.2193 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Kane says club success in Europe can give England edge at Euros

Englands chances of winning the Euro 2020 tournament this year have been boosted by the success of the Premier League clubs in the Champions League and Europa League, says Harry Kane. Chelsea will face Manchester City in this months Champio...

Morocco recalls its ambassador to Germany as tensions rise

Moroccos ambassador to Germany has been recalled to Rabat for consultations, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said Thursday.The North African kingdoms move comes amid rising tensions with Germany, notably related to the disputed Western Sahara...

West Bengal: Several IAS officers transferred

A day after swearing-in for the third time as the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee on Thursday made several changes in the ranks of IAS and IPS officers.Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority CEO P Ulganathan was named as ...

PM's 'Mann ki Baat' on COVID: Jharkhand CM on Modi's phone call

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modis phone call to him on the COVID-19 situation in the country as the PMs Mann Ki Baat, instead of business.Sorens reaction came after Modi spoke to him a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021