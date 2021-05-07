Left Menu

India voices deep concern over attack on Maldives Speaker Nasheed

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday expressed deep concern over the attack on Maldives Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed and said that he knows that the Maldivian leader will never be intimidated.The Maldivian Democratic Party MDP the main ruling party said that the explosion outside the residence of Nasheed, the countrys former president, was an attempt on his life.Deeply concerned at the attack on Speaker MohamedNasheed.

PTI | London | Updated: 07-05-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 00:12 IST
India voices deep concern over attack on Maldives Speaker Nasheed

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday expressed deep concern over the attack on Maldives Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed and said that he knows that the Maldivian leader will never be ''intimidated''.

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) – the main ruling party – said that the explosion outside the residence of Nasheed, the country's former president, was an attempt on his life.

''Deeply concerned at the attack on Speaker @MohamedNasheed. Wish him a speedy recovery. Know that he will never be intimidated,'' Jaishankar, currently in London on an official visit, tweeted.

MDP chairperson Hussain Latheef said his party believes that it was ''a terrorist attack to assassinate Speaker Nasheed''.

The explosion took place outside Nasheed’s residence in Male, just as he entered his car. Nasheed, along with at least one of his bodyguards and a bystander, sustained injuries in the explosion, and were taken to a hospital.

''The extent of his injuries are unclear at this point,'' Sun Online reported.

Nasheed, 53, became the first democratically elected leader of Maldives. He served as president from 2008 until 2012 when he resigned amid public protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Kane says club success in Europe can give England edge at Euros

Englands chances of winning the Euro 2020 tournament this year have been boosted by the success of the Premier League clubs in the Champions League and Europa League, says Harry Kane. Chelsea will face Manchester City in this months Champio...

Morocco recalls its ambassador to Germany as tensions rise

Moroccos ambassador to Germany has been recalled to Rabat for consultations, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said Thursday.The North African kingdoms move comes amid rising tensions with Germany, notably related to the disputed Western Sahara...

West Bengal: Several IAS officers transferred

A day after swearing-in for the third time as the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee on Thursday made several changes in the ranks of IAS and IPS officers.Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority CEO P Ulganathan was named as ...

PM's 'Mann ki Baat' on COVID: Jharkhand CM on Modi's phone call

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modis phone call to him on the COVID-19 situation in the country as the PMs Mann Ki Baat, instead of business.Sorens reaction came after Modi spoke to him a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021