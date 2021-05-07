India voices deep concern over attack on Maldives Speaker Nasheed

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday expressed deep concern over the attack on Maldives Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed and said that he knows that the Maldivian leader will never be ''intimidated''.

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) – the main ruling party – said that the explosion outside the residence of Nasheed, the country's former president, was an attempt on his life.

''Deeply concerned at the attack on Speaker @MohamedNasheed. Wish him a speedy recovery. Know that he will never be intimidated,'' Jaishankar, currently in London on an official visit, tweeted.

MDP chairperson Hussain Latheef said his party believes that it was ''a terrorist attack to assassinate Speaker Nasheed''.

The explosion took place outside Nasheed’s residence in Male, just as he entered his car. Nasheed, along with at least one of his bodyguards and a bystander, sustained injuries in the explosion, and were taken to a hospital.

''The extent of his injuries are unclear at this point,'' Sun Online reported.

Nasheed, 53, became the first democratically elected leader of Maldives. He served as president from 2008 until 2012 when he resigned amid public protests.

