Jaishankar expresses concern over attack on Maldivian leader Nasheed

Jaishankar expresses concern over attack on Maldivian leader NasheedPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 00:23 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed deep concern on Thursday over an attack on former president of Maldives and speaker of the country's parliament Mohamed Nasheed.
According to reports, Nasheed was injured in an explosion in Maldivian capital Male on Thursday evening.
''Deeply concerned at the attack on Speaker @MohamedNasheed. Wish him a speedy recovery. Know that he will never be intimidated,'' Jaishankar said in a tweet.
