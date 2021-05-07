Over 140 newly-elected Bengal MLAs take oath

Over 140 of the 291 newly-elected members of the West Bengal assembly took oath on Thursday at a ceremony held following COVID-19 protocols, an official said.

Protem Speaker Subrata Mukherjee administered the oath of office and secrecy to the MLAs.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the programme for a short while before leaving for the state secretariat.

COVID-19 protocols were observed in the ceremony held in the assembly, an official said.

Among senior Trinamool Congress leaders who took the oath included Partha Chatterjee, Shashi Panja, Madan Mitra, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and Nirmal Majhi.

Film director Raj Chakraborty and actors June Malia, Kanchan Mallick and Lovely Maitra of the TMC also took the oath.

The BJP's Suvendu Adhikari who defeated Mamata Banerjee in the election, Manoj Tigga and cricketer-turned- politician Ashok Dinda also took the oath of office and secrecy.

The oath-taking ceremony will continue till Friday.

The TMC has swept the just-concluded West Bengal assembly elections bagging 213 seats, while the BJP managed to pocket 77 constituencies.

Elections to the 294-member assembly were held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

Polls in Jangipur and Samsherganj constituencies were countermanded following the death of two candidates. A TMC contestant, who won from the Khardaha seat, died before the results were declared on May 2.

