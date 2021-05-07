Left Menu

Somalia revives ties with Kenya after nearly six-month break

State House in Nairobi tweeted that President Uhuru Kenyatta "received a special message" from Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani that was delivered by the foreign minister's special envoy. In November, Somalia expelled Kenya's ambassador and recalled its own from Nairobi after accusing Kenya of interfering in the electoral process in Jubbaland.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 02:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 02:10 IST
Somalia revives ties with Kenya after nearly six-month break
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Somalia said on Thursday it was restoring diplomatic relations with neighbouring Kenya almost six months after severing ties, accusing Nairobi of meddling in politics. Relations between the countries have also been tense over the ownership of potential oil and gas deposits, some of which lie off the coast of Jubbaland, one of Somalia's five semi-autonomous states.

"Now diplomatic relations are restored," deputy information minister Abdirahman Yusuf told a news conference in Mogadishu, saying the Gulf Arab state of Qatar had helped in the process. Kenya's foreign ministry said that it took note of the Somali government's announcement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs "looks forward to further normalization of relations by the Somali authorities including with regard to trade, communication, transportation, people-to-people relations and cultural exchanges," it said in a statement. It also acknowledged the support of Qatar in particular in its efforts to normalize relations. Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told Reuters that Doha had agreed with the presidents of both countries that they would work on strengthening bilateral relations and bringing them "back on track".

The minister said his special envoy for counterterrorism and mediation of conflict resolution, Mutlaq Al-Qahtani, had visited both countries. "We believe that normalizing the relationship between the two neighbours is very important for political stability, especially in Somalia which is currently going through political turmoil ... and we look forward to the elections there," he said.

Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has directed the prime minister to prepare a parliamentary election. A delay led to a political crisis that raised fears al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgents could exploit a security vacuum if state forces turn on each other. State House in Nairobi tweeted that President Uhuru Kenyatta "received a special message" from Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani that was delivered by the foreign minister's special envoy.

In November, Somalia expelled Kenya's ambassador and recalled its own from Nairobi after accusing Kenya of interfering in the electoral process in Jubbaland. In February 2019, Kenya recalled its ambassador after Mogadishu decided to auction oil and gas exploration blocks at the centre of their maritime rights dispute. The two countries had revived ties in November the same year.

The two are at present before the World Court to adjudicate the maritime boundary dispute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter shuts down accounts for attempting to evade Trump ban

Twitter Inc suspended several accounts this week that were set up to share statements from a new part of former U.S. President Donald Trumps website, saying they broke its rules against evading an account ban.Trump was banned from Twitter, ...

Colombia sees calmer protests, industry groups warn of fuel shortages

Protests in Colombia marked their ninth day on Thursday with smaller groups of demonstrators in cities including Bogota and Medellin, while industry groups warned of gasoline shortages across the country following road blocks. Protests bega...

Tennis-Barty gains Badosa revenge to set up Sabalenka final in Madrid

World number one Ash Barty swatted aside Paula Badosa 6-4 6-3 on Thursday to reach the Madrid Open final and exact revenge for her shock loss to the Spanish wildcard last month.The Australian has advanced to her maiden Madrid final and will...

Soccer-Man United book place in Europa League final despite defeat to Roma

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reached a major final as Manchester United manager for the first time after a 3-2 defeat to AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico was enough to earn his side an 8-5 aggregate win in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021