Japan seeking to extend state of emergency until May 31 - economy minister

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-05-2021 05:58 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 05:58 IST
The Japanese government will seek to extend the current state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until the end of May in an effort to curb a persistent spike in coronavirus cases, a cabinet minister said on Friday. The extension in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo would last until May 31, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said. He added that the prefectures of Fukuoka and Aichi would be added.

He was speaking at the start of a meeting with a panel of experts to discuss the proposed measures, expected to be formally approved later on Friday. The extension would end fewer than two months before the Tokyo Olympics are set to open and would raise further questions about the Japanese capital's ability to host the Games.

