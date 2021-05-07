Left Menu

Central vista is criminal wastage: Rahul Gandhi

It has also criticised the government for according the construction work of the Central Vista project essential services tag and has and accused it of having its priorities wrong.The work on the project has continued despite the lockdown in the national capital that has brought most construction sites to a grinding halt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 10:10 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the Union government over the central vista project, terming it a ''criminal wastage'' and asked the dispensation to focus on people's lives.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the power corridor of the country -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat and the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the prime minister and the vice president.

The CPWD, which is executing the project, had revised its estimated cost from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore.

''Central Vista is criminal wastage. Put people's lives at the centre -- not your blind arrogance to get a new house,'' he said on Twitter.

Gandhi and his Congress party have been asking the government to shelve its plans on the central vista project and give priority to improving medical infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic to save people's lives. It has also criticised the government for according the construction work of the Central Vista project ''essential services'' tag and has and accused it of having its priorities wrong.

The work on the project has continued despite the lockdown in the national capital that has brought most construction sites to a grinding halt. The construction work for the project has been brought under the ambit of ''essential services'', a move that been flayed by the opposition.

