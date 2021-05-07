Left Menu

Bengal post-poll violence: MHA team meets Guv, to seek report

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-05-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 10:56 IST
Bengal post-poll violence: MHA team meets Guv, to seek report

A four-member team of the Union Home Ministry, tasked with looking into reasons for the post- poll violence in West Bengal, met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhawan on Friday.

The team, led by an additional secretary of the ministry, had arrived in the state on Thursday and held meetings with the chief secretary, home secretary and the DGP at the secretariat, officials said.

The ministry has sought a report from Dhankhar on the law and order situation in Bengal, particularly the post-poll violence that erupted following the announcement of the assembly election results on May 2.

The team visited several places in South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts on Thursday and spoke to family members of the deceased and locals, they said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said 16 people lost their lives in post-poll violence in various parts of the state.

The BJP has alleged that TMC-backed goons have killed a number of its workers, attacked women members, vandalised houses and looted shops.

Rejecting the charges, Banerjee maintained that violence and clashes were taking place in those areas where saffron party candidates emerged victorious in the assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to interfere with Karnataka HC order directing Centre to supply 1200MT of oxygen to State

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order, asking the Centre to increase the daily liquid medical oxygen LMO allocation for the state from 965 MT to 1200 MT for treating COVID-19 patients.A bench o...

Asian American health workers fight virus and racist attacks

Medical student Natty Jumreornvong has a vaccine and protective gear to shield her from the coronavirus. But she couldnt avoid exposure to the anti-Asian bigotry that pulsed to the surface after the pathogen was first identified in China.Ps...

SC asks Centre to keep supplying 700 MT LMO to Delhi till further orders

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to keep supplying 700 MT of liquid medical oxygen LMO to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients on a daily basis till further orders.A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submi...

British Airways-owner IAG cautious on Q2 capacity

British Airways-owner IAG forecast only a minimal pick-up in capacity to 25 for the April to June quarter, remaining cautious despite hopes that European travel will start to recover from late May onwards.The rise to 25 of 2019s capacity co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021