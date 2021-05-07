Left Menu

'Central Vista is criminal wastage': Rahul Gandhi tells govt to put people's lives at centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the central government for going ahead with the central vista project, saying the government should put people's lives at the centre amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 11:20 IST
'Central Vista is criminal wastage': Rahul Gandhi tells govt to put people's lives at centre
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the central government for going ahead with the central vista project, saying the government should put people's lives at the centre amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, "Central Vista is criminal wastage. Put people's lives at the centre- not your blind arrogance to get a new house!"

Earlier also, Gandhi had slammed the government over the central vista project and said that the amount could be used for fully vaccinating 45 crore Indians or for procuring one crore oxygen cylinders. "Rs 13450 crores for Central Vista. Or, for fully vaccinating 45 crore Indians. Or, for 1 crore oxygen cylinders. Or, to give 2 crore families NYAY of Rs 6000. But, Prime Minister's ego is bigger than people's lives," Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a petition to stay the construction work of the central government's Central Vista project amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. The petition moved by Anya Malhotra and Sohail Hashmi has asked the apex court to suspend all construction activity of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project in compliance with orders issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority during the subsistence of the peak phase of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court has said that "we will see it." However, the top court has not given any date for hearing the matter. The construction of the Rs 20,000 crore project in the national capital has been brought under the ambit of "essential services" by the central government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to interfere with Karnataka HC order directing Centre to supply 1200MT of oxygen to State

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order, asking the Centre to increase the daily liquid medical oxygen LMO allocation for the state from 965 MT to 1200 MT for treating COVID-19 patients.A bench o...

Asian American health workers fight virus and racist attacks

Medical student Natty Jumreornvong has a vaccine and protective gear to shield her from the coronavirus. But she couldnt avoid exposure to the anti-Asian bigotry that pulsed to the surface after the pathogen was first identified in China.Ps...

SC asks Centre to keep supplying 700 MT LMO to Delhi till further orders

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to keep supplying 700 MT of liquid medical oxygen LMO to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients on a daily basis till further orders.A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submi...

British Airways-owner IAG cautious on Q2 capacity

British Airways-owner IAG forecast only a minimal pick-up in capacity to 25 for the April to June quarter, remaining cautious despite hopes that European travel will start to recover from late May onwards.The rise to 25 of 2019s capacity co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021