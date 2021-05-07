UK PM Johnson's party win election for parliament seat

Boris Johnson's Conservative Party won an election for a new member of parliament in the northern English town of Hartlepool, breaking Labour's decades-long hold and tightening the prime minister's grip on traditional opposition-supporting areas.

Conservative candidate Jill Mortimer won by a large margin, securing what less than a decade ago would have been seen as impossible feat of dislodging the main opposition Labour Party from one of its heartland seats in northern England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)