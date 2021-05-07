Left Menu

Govt should take strict measures to stop political violence in UP: Mayawati

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-05-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 12:16 IST
Govt should take strict measures to stop political violence in UP: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Friday expressed concern over incidents of political violence after panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh and asked the state government to take strict measures to control it.

There are reports of clashes and other incidents of violence in many parts of the state, including in Gorakhpur, after the recently concluded panchayat polls.

''The way in which incidents of political violence, arson and other criminal acts are happening in the state after panchayat polls is a matter of serious concern and very sad,'' Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

''The state government should take immediate measures in this regard. This is BSP's demand,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports 8,386 new COVID-19 cases, 376 deaths

Russia reported 8,386 new coronavirus cases on Friday, including 2,846 in Moscow, which took the national tally of infections to 4,863,514.The government coronavirus task force said that 376 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been conf...

AINRC leader N Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister at a brief ceremony in Raj Nivas.

AINRC leader N Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister at a brief ceremony in Raj Nivas....

Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Sony Pictures Cinderella, starring pop star Camila Cabello as the titular princess, will dodge theatrical release and go for a digital premiere on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video later this year.According to Deadline, Sony was plannin...

China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm

Most debris from a Chinese rocket will be burned up on reentry and is highly unlikely to cause any harm, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.Debris from the Long March 5B that sent part of a planned space station i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021