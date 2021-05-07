Left Menu

BJP MLA in UP Dal Bahadur Kori dies of post-COVID complications

Lucknow West legislator Suresh Kumar Srivastava and Auraiya MLA Ramesh Chandra Diwakar has also succumbed to the virus.During the first wave of the pandemic last year, two Uttar Pradesh ministers -- Chetan Chauhan and Kamal Rani Varun -- died of COVID complications.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-05-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 12:26 IST
BJP MLA in UP Dal Bahadur Kori dies of post-COVID complications

BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh Dal Bahadur Kori died due to post-COVID complications at a private hospital here, family sources said on Friday.

According to them, the 64-year-old legislator from Salon seat in Raebareli died late on Thursday night.

Kori was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow after he was tested positive for coronavirus. He was discharged when his test report came negative. Later, he was admitted to a private hospital with post-COVID complications and he died there, family sources said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit and senior BJP leaders have condoled the death of Kori, terming it a loss for the party.

He is among the four BJP MLAs who died due to coronavirus or post-COVID complications in the past fortnight.

Earlier, BJP MLA from Nawabganj in Bareilly Kesar Singh Gangwar (64), died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Noida. Lucknow (West) legislator Suresh Kumar Srivastava and Auraiya MLA Ramesh Chandra Diwakar has also succumbed to the virus.

During the first wave of the pandemic last year, two Uttar Pradesh ministers -- Chetan Chauhan and Kamal Rani Varun -- died of COVID complications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports 8,386 new COVID-19 cases, 376 deaths

Russia reported 8,386 new coronavirus cases on Friday, including 2,846 in Moscow, which took the national tally of infections to 4,863,514.The government coronavirus task force said that 376 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been conf...

AINRC leader N Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister at a brief ceremony in Raj Nivas.

AINRC leader N Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister at a brief ceremony in Raj Nivas....

Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Sony Pictures Cinderella, starring pop star Camila Cabello as the titular princess, will dodge theatrical release and go for a digital premiere on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video later this year.According to Deadline, Sony was plannin...

China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm

Most debris from a Chinese rocket will be burned up on reentry and is highly unlikely to cause any harm, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.Debris from the Long March 5B that sent part of a planned space station i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021