A Namassivayam elected floor leader of BJP in Puducherry Assembly

A Namassivayam, who on Sunday won the Mannadipet constituency in Puducherry, was elected as the floor leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Union Territory's Assembly.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-05-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 12:26 IST
A Namassivayam, who on Sunday won the Mannadipet constituency in Puducherry, was elected as the floor leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Union Territory's Assembly. In the Puducherry Assembly polls, the All India NR Congress (AINRC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance emerged victoriously.

The All India NR Congress secured 10 seats with 25.8 per cent of the total vote share and the BJP won six seats which is about 13 per cent of the vote share. The AIADMK drew no seats, however, garnered 4.14 percent of the total votes cast. The All India NR Congress (AINRC), Bharatiya Janata Party, and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had contested the elections in Puducherry on April 6 under N Rangaswamy's leadership.

The election was mainly fought between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Congress - Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

