Covid battle transcends political differences: Sonia Gandhi

The Covid battle transcends political differences and everyone has to fight it together as a nation, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said at a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party on Friday. The Modi government, she said, must urgently call an all-party meeting on the COVID-19 situation. She also demanded that standing committees be convened to ensure collective action and accountability to combat the pandemic better. Addressing her party's MPs for the first time since the election results to four states and one union territory, she said the CWC would meet soon to review the outcome. ''We as a party collective must draw appropriate lessons from this setback in polls in the spirit of humility and honesty,'' she said, describing the Congress' performance in the recently concluded elections as very disappointing. meet.

