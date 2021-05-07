Left Menu

Congress performance in assembly polls disappointing: Sonia Gandhi

The Congress fared poorly in these elections, failing to win back Assam and Kerala and losing in Puducherry. While it failed to win a single constituency in West Bengal, its alliance with DMK in Tamil Nadu won.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 13:00 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday said the party's performance in the just-concluded assembly elections was very disappointing and party MPs must draw appropriate lessons from this setback in the spirit of humility and honesty.

Addressing the virtual meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party, she said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) would meet soon to review the assembly poll results.

''Most unfortunately, our own performance in all the states was very disappointing and if I may say, unexpectedly so,'' she said while concluding her speech at the meeting.

''The CWC is meeting shortly to review the results but it goes without saying that we as a party collective must draw appropriate lessons from this setback in a spirit of humility and honesty,'' she also said. The Congress leader also congratulated Mamata Banerjee, M K Stalin and the Left parties for their handsome victories in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala assembly polls respectively. The Congress fared poorly in these elections, failing to win back Assam and Kerala and losing in Puducherry. While it failed to win a single constituency in West Bengal, its alliance with DMK in Tamil Nadu won.

