PM Modi congratulates Stalin on taking oath as Tamil Nadu CM

PM Modi congratulates Stalin on taking oath as Tamil Nadu CMPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 13:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated DMK leader M K Stalin on taking oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 68-year old Stalin, for whom this would be the first stint as CM, in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.
In a tweet, Modi said, ''Congratulations to Thiru @mkstalin on being sworn-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.'' PTI KR DV DV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
