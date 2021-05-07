PM Modi congratulates Stalin on taking oath as Tamil Nadu CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated DMK leader M K Stalin on taking oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 68-year old Stalin, for whom this would be the first stint as CM, in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

In a tweet, Modi said, ''Congratulations to Thiru @mkstalin on being sworn-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.'' PTI KR DV DV

