Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES India adds over 4.14 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,915 fresh fatalities New Delhi: With a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,14,91,598, while the active cases crossed the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

DEL11 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol at Rs 102-mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh after 4th straight day of price hike New Delhi: Petrol price on Friday scaled to Rs 102 per litre in some parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh after rates were raised for the fourth straight day after ending of more than two-week-long hiatus during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

MDS4 TN-STALIN-LD CM M K Stalin sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Chennai: Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, the DMK president who led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

DEL12 RAHUL-PM Govt's failures have made another national lockdown inevitable: Rahul Gandhi to PM New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the government's alleged failures have made another devastating national lockdown almost inevitable, and called for providing financial and food support to the most vulnerable.

DEL23 SONIA-CPP Covid battle transcends political differences: Sonia Gandhi New Delhi: The Covid battle transcends political differences and everyone has to fight it together as a nation, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said at a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party on Friday.

BOM3 MH-VANRAJ BHATIA Veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia dead at 94 Mumbai: Veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia died in Mumbai on Friday after a brief illness, a former colleague said.

CAL2 WB-MHA TEAM-GUV Bengal post-poll violence: MHA team meets Guv, to seek report Kolkata: A four-member team of the Union Home Ministry, tasked with looking into reasons for the post-poll violence in West Bengal, met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhawan on Friday.

LEGAL LGD10 SC-VIRUS-LD OXYGEN Supply 700 MT oxygen to Delhi daily, don't make us to go firm, SC tells Centre New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday made clear to the Centre that it will have to keep supplying 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi every day till its order is modified, saying it meant ''business'' and non-compliance may force it to go ''firm''.

LGD7 SC-OXYGEN-KARNATAKA SC refuses to interfere with Karnataka HC order directing Centre to supply 1200MT of oxygen to State New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order, asking the Centre to increase the daily liquid medical oxygen (LMO) allocation for the state from 965 MT to 1200 MT for treating COVID-19 patients.

FOREIGN FGN25 VIRUS-AUS-INDIA-TRAVEL-LD BAN Australia to lift ban on citizens returning from COVID-hit India next Saturday: Morrison Melbourne: Australia will lift a ban on its citizens returning from COVID-hit India from next Saturday and the first repatriation flight will land in the city of Darwin the same day, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday. By Natasha Chaku FGN19 VIRUS-UN-INDIA UN agencies delivered nearly 10,000 oxygen concentrators, 10 million medical masks to India United Nations: Several United Nations agencies have delivered nearly 10,000 oxygen concentrators and about 10 million medical masks to India to support national and local governments to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the spokesman for the UN chief. By Yoshita Singh FGN13 VIRUS-US-TASK FORCE Sunder Pichai, Punit Renjen and Shantanu Narayen join steering committee of Global Task Force on Pandemic Response Washington: Three Indian-American CEOs Sunder Pichai from Google, Punit Renjen from Deloitte and Shantanu Narayen from Adobe have joined the steering committee of the Global Task Force on Pandemic Response, which is overseeing an unprecedented corporate sector initiative to help India successfully fight COVID19. By Lalit K Jha PTI NSD NSD

