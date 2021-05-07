COVID situation going from bad to worse; PM, health min refuse to own responsibility: Chidambaram
Asserting that the COVID-19 pandemic situation is going from bad to worse, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan are refusing to own responsibility and are making a ''mockery of democratic principles''.
His remarks came after the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday showed a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day in India, raising the country’s tally to 2,14,91,598. The active cases have crossed the 36-lakh mark.
''The pandemic situation is going from bad to worse. The insufficient supply of vaccines is a hard, bitter truth, but the government is in denial,'' Chidambaram tweeted.
''In Tamil Nadu, not all among 45 plus are getting the first dose and a small number the second dose. Nobody between 18 and 44 is getting the vaccine,'' he claimed.
The situation in other states is not very different, Chidambaram added.
''The PM and the Health Minister refuse to own responsibility and are making a mockery of democratic principles,'' the former Union minister alleged.
