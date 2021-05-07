PM Modi congratulates MK Stalin on being sworn-in as Tamil Nadu CM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M K Stalin, who took oath as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 13:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M K Stalin, who took oath as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Friday. The Prime Minister in a tweet said, "Congratulations to Thiru @mkstalin on being sworn-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister."
Stalin followed his late father M Karunanidhi's footsteps as he took oath in the "name of conscience" while being sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Along with Stalin, 33 others also took oath as Cabinet Ministers of state in the "name of conscience". Traditionally, most ministers take oath in the name of God. However, all ministers of the Stalin Cabinet took this oath in the "name of conscience".
They were administered the oath of office by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. Stalin will hold several portfolios including Home, General Administration, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation and Welfare of Differently-Abled Persons. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
All-party meeting convened by Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami resolves to allow Vedanta's Sterlite Industries in Tuticorin to produce oxygen for four months.
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami claims oxygen allocation to state based on wrong allotment
M K Stalin sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu
Govenor Banwarilal Purohit appoints DMK chief M K Stalin as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu: Raj Bhavan.
Assembly results: PM Modi offers congratulations to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, DMK's M K Stalin.