N Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister

AINRC leader N Rangasamy was on Friday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry at a brief ceremony held at Raj Nivas here on Friday.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rangasamy, who has become Chief Minister for the fourth time.

He took the oath in Tamil and in the name of God.

Rangasamy alone took oath on Friday.

He heads the NDA government which comprises AINRC and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The swearing in of the other ministers belonging to the AINRC and BJP would be held in next few days, AINRC party sources said.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Ashwin Kumar read out the Presidential notification appointing Rangasamy as the Chief Minister.

The ceremony which began at 1.20 PM lasted five minutes.

