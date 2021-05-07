Left Menu

N Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-05-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 13:57 IST
N Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister

AINRC leader N Rangasamy was on Friday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry at a brief ceremony held at Raj Nivas here on Friday.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rangasamy, who has become Chief Minister for the fourth time.

He took the oath in Tamil and in the name of God.

Rangasamy alone took oath on Friday.

He heads the NDA government which comprises AINRC and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The swearing in of the other ministers belonging to the AINRC and BJP would be held in next few days, AINRC party sources said.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Ashwin Kumar read out the Presidential notification appointing Rangasamy as the Chief Minister.

The ceremony which began at 1.20 PM lasted five minutes.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm

Most debris from a large Chinese rocket expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this weekend will be burned up on reentry and is highly unlikely to cause any harm, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday. The Lo...

Pakistan PM Khan in Saudi Arabia to discuss relations

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan begins a two-day visit on Friday to Saudi Arabia, a traditionally close ally but with whom relations have been strained for months. Khan, invited by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will di...

Billy Crudup to play lead in comedy-drama series ‘Hello Tomorrow!'

The Morning Show star Billy Crudup has been tapped to to play the central character in Apples upcoming comedy-drama series Hello Tomorrow.According to Variety, the series is set in a retro-future world and centres on a group of travelling s...

Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 66 to Rs 47,661 per 10 gram in the futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded higher by Rs 66, or 0.1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021