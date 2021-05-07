Left Menu

Haryana minister Vij wants all oxygen plants under military control for safety, smooth functioning

According to a government release, the plants will be installed at various government hospitals with bed capacity of 30, 50, 100 and 200.Haryana has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases in the recent weeks and the demand for medical oxygen has risen manifold.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-05-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 14:07 IST
Haryana minister Vij wants all oxygen plants under military control for safety, smooth functioning

Amid a rise in oxygen demand owing to spiralling COVID-19 cases, Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday said control and management of all oxygen generation plants should be handed over to military or paramilitary forces for their safety and smooth functioning.

Later, according a statement, Vij said if an oxygen plant stops functioning due to any reason it can cost lives.

''Control and management of all Oxygen Generation Plants should be handed over to military or paramilitary forces for safety and smooth functioning of the plants,'' Vij said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, Vij had said 60 oxygen plants will be set up in the state with the support of the central government. According to a government release, the plants will be installed at various government hospitals with bed capacity of 30, 50, 100 and 200.

Haryana has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases in the recent weeks and the demand for medical oxygen has risen manifold. At present, the state's daily oxygen quota is 257 tonne and a request has been made by the state to the Centre to further enhance this quota to 300 tonnes.

During hearing of COVID petitions before the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently, counsels, including those who were representing Haryana, had raised the issue of shortage of oxygen and its transportation.

Amicus curiae Rupinder Khosla had pointed out before the court ''that very serious situation has arisen in Haryana as its quota of oxygen has been reduced by 20 MT from the Panipat plant. Besides, the said plant has over heated and is, thus, not functioning at 100 per cent capacity''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China to suspend Air France Shanghai flight over COVID-19 for another two weeks

Chinas aviation regulator said on Friday that it would suspend an Air France flight from Paris to Shanghai for another two weeks from May 24 due to COVID-19 cases.Eight passengers on the April 27 flight from Paris tested positive for corona...

4-digit security code in CoWIN from May 8 to minimise data entry error about vaccination status

The CoWIN system is introducing a new feature of four-digit security code from May 8 to minimise data entry errors about vaccination status that would subsequently reduce inconvenience caused to citizens, the health ministry said.It has bee...

U.S. support for COVID patent waiver will push WTO talks, says WTO chief

A United States proposal to discuss waiving patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines will intensify talks on the issue within the World Trade Organisation, the WTO director general said on Friday. Speaking at an online conference, Ngozi Oko...

China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm

Most debris from a large Chinese rocket expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this weekend will be burned up on reentry and is highly unlikely to cause any harm, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday. The Lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021