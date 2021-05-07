Left Menu

Fourth time lucky, Rangasamy to head his first coalition govt

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-05-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 14:46 IST
Fourth time lucky, Rangasamy to head his first coalition govt

Seventy-one year old AINRC founder N Rangasamy was on Friday sworn-in as Chief Minister of Puducherry for a record fourth time but will be heading his maiden coalition cabinet, with alliance party BJP slated to be inducted into the ministry.

On Friday, Rangasamy alone was sworn in as the other Ministers belonging to the AINRC and BJP would be inducted in the next few days, a party source said.

Known to be a simple, soft-spoken and accessible leader, Rangasamy is famous for driving around in a two- wheeler across the streets of Puducherry, even as a CM.

A former Congress veteran, he floated his All India NR Congress in 2011 after being replaced as CM then by the AICC following complaints from V Narayanasamy, then Congress Lok Sabha MP representing the UT.

Rangasamy started off his electoral politics on an unsuccessful note by losing his first Assembly poll from Thattanchavady in 1990 when he was defeated by his political arch rival V Pethaperumal of the Janata Dal.

However, he was elected from the same segment the next year and was rewarded with the Agriculture portfolio in the cabinet.

Again in 1996, he won on a Congress ticket.

In 2001, when the Congress won again, he took over the reins of the UT and continued to helm Puducherry after leading the party to a successive win five years later as well.

However, things took a different turn with Narayanasamy intensifying his criticism of Rangasamy on several counts and the AICC replaced him as CM with V Vaithilingam in August 2008.

In 2011, Rangasamy floated his All India NR Congress, which joined hands with the J Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK and won the then polls.

The AINRC came out successful with 15 members and had the support of one independent which together gave Rangasamy the minimum strength of 16 on its side and he formed the government under his stewardship.

He ditched the AIADMK at the time of forming the government in 2011, prompting strong criticism by the late Jayalalithaa who described him as a 'traitor' later.

The AINRC contested the 2016 poll on its own but failed to ensure a clinching performance, with the Congress- DMK combine with 17 members forming the government.

Rangasamy became opposition leader in 2016. He kept a low profile for some time before the Congress government, led by Narayanasamy, fell in February 2021 after it was reduced to a minority in the wake of a spate of resignations by his party MLAs.

Rangasamy is a graduate in Commerce and also in legal studies. He did not practise as he swung into active politics.

Thattanchavady has been his pocketborough all along and did not disappoint him during the April 6 polls as well.

Though he sought election simultaneously from Yanam, an enclave of the union territory in Andhra Pradesh, he was defeated by an Independent candidate there.PTI Cor SA SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China to suspend Air France Shanghai flight over COVID-19 for another two weeks

Chinas aviation regulator said on Friday that it would suspend an Air France flight from Paris to Shanghai for another two weeks from May 24 due to COVID-19 cases.Eight passengers on the April 27 flight from Paris tested positive for corona...

4-digit security code in CoWIN from May 8 to minimise data entry error about vaccination status

The CoWIN system is introducing a new feature of four-digit security code from May 8 to minimise data entry errors about vaccination status that would subsequently reduce inconvenience caused to citizens, the health ministry said.It has bee...

U.S. support for COVID patent waiver will push WTO talks, says WTO chief

A United States proposal to discuss waiving patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines will intensify talks on the issue within the World Trade Organisation, the WTO director general said on Friday. Speaking at an online conference, Ngozi Oko...

China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm

Most debris from a large Chinese rocket expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this weekend will be burned up on reentry and is highly unlikely to cause any harm, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday. The Lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021