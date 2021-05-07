Stalin signs order to provide Rs 4000 to each family in Tamil Nadu as 'Corona relief'
ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 07-05-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 15:17 IST
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo MK Stalin, who was sworn-in as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Friday, immediately took charge of his duties and signed an order to provide Rs 4,000 to each COVID-19 family in the state as "Corona relief." He has promised to give the first installment of Rs 2,000 in May.
Stalin also announced the state government will bear expenses for all corona-related treatments to state government insurance cardholders in the empanelled private hospitals. These were the first set of orders that the minister passed soon after taking the oath at Raj Bhavan.
Along with Stalin 33 other ministers from his party also took the oath. The names include 19 former ministers and 15 new faces. There are two women among the newly sworn-in ministers. Stalin's son Udhayanidhi does not figure in the list of ministers. He will hold several portfolios including Home, General Administration, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation and Welfare of Differently-Abled Persons. (ANI)
