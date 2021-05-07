PM Modi congratulates N Rangasamy on being sworn in as Puducherry CM

PM Modi congratulates N Rangasamy on being sworn in as Puducherry CMPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 15:22 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated N Rangasamy for taking oath as Puducherry chief minister and extended his best wishes to the AINRC leader.
N Rangasamy, a BJP ally, was sworn in as the chief minister of the Union Territory at a brief ceremony held at the Raj Nivas in Puducherry on Friday.
Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rangasamy, who has become chief minister for the fourth time.
Modi tweeted, ''I would like to congratulate Shri N.Rangasamy Ji on taking oath as Puducherry CM. Best wishes for the tenure ahead.'' PTI KR CK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cong chief Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi over new vaccine policy, says it is arbitrary, discriminatory.
PM Narendra Modi holds high-level meeting on oxygen supply and availability across India.
Concrete action needed to combat climate change: PM Narendra Modi at US-hosted virtual climate summit.
PM Narendra Modi to virtually address West Bengal voters at 5 pm on Friday after he had to call off his visit to state for poll campaign: BJP.
I would like to thank President Joe Biden for taking this initiative: PM Narendra Modi at US-hosted virtual climate summit.